Reporter warns House Republicans have developed 'a real appetite for bloodlust'
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Reporter Robert Draper told Politico's Playbook Deep Dive podcast this week that far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) are going to be newly empowered if their party retakes the House of Representatives next month.

While talking with reporter Ryan Lizza, Draper said that both Greene and Gosar were primed to get plum committee assignments in a new Republican Congress after Democrats had stripped them of their assignments over Greene's past violent rhetoric against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gosar's attendance at a white nationalist conference.

"Each of them has been assured by Kevin McCarthy that they will get better assignments," he said.

Additionally, revealed Draper, Republicans are eager to strip prominent Democrats such as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from their assignments.

"The GOP has a real appetite for bloodlust," he said. "I heard that over and over and over in my reporting. It remains to be seen what they'll be able to do governance-wise, but they certainly can... have a lot of investigations... they're going to be the party of retribution, at least for a while."

Draper is the author of a new book about the Republican Party called Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind.

