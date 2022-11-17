‘Crazy, craven, and incompetent all at once’: House GOP blasted over their priorities
Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

After securing the majority in the wake of the midterms, House Republicans announced their plans to focus on multiple targets for investigation regarding President Joe Biden and his family's business practices.

“In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his family’s foreign partners and whether he is a President who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence,” said Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee. “I want to be clear: This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that’s where the committee will focus in this next Congress.”

As CNN points out, Comer went on to say that he has spoken with multiple whistleblowers who say they were involved in schemes involving the Biden family, reviewed Hunter Biden’s laptop, and received “previously unknown transactions.”

The announcement was seen my some critics as poorly thought-out, since exit polls from the midterm suggested both Democrats and Republicans want to see lawmakers focus more on "kitchen table issues" such as the economy and inflation.

"GOP's House majority has been official for less than 24 hours, and the first big priority they announce is an investigation of Hunter Biden, after leaks they will also investigate the treatment of Jan. 6 prisoners," MSNBC's Matthew Miller tweeted.

"Crazy, craven, and incompetent all at once," he added.

