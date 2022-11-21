Republicans in swing districts are 'dreading' GOP overreach on upcoming Biden probes: report

Republicans won back the House of Representatives earlier this month with a narrow majority that could inhibit the party's ambitions to launch aggressive investigations against President Joe Biden.

Politico reports that while House Freedom Caucus stalwarts such as Rep. Jim Jordan are raring to go with investigations into Hunter Biden, other Republicans who won in swing districts this fall are worried about blowback.

"We’re already hearing from a host of moderate House Republicans who won in Biden districts who are dreading the prospect of overly aggressive probes," the publication writes. "It’s not what they ran on this election cycle — and certainly not what they want to be talking about after spending their campaigns focused on the economy."

Politico also notes that both polling and focus groups have shown that investigating Hunter Biden ranks very low on the public's list of priorities.

READ MORE: Prosecutors are 'considering a new round of charges against Allen Weisselberg' to get him to flip on Trump: NYT

In fact, a recent focus group in Georgia run by market research firm Engagious found that voters were notably cool to probes of either Hunter Biden or Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"There’s so many more issues to focus on," one voter told the focus group, according to Politico.

“We have more pressing issues at hand," another voter told the focus group.