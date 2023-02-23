Infighting costs House GOP chance for 'easy win' in top priority: CNN

Republicans had vowed to make border security a top priority upon retaking the House of Representatives this fall, but CNN is reporting that infighting has already cost the GOP an opportunity to notch what they thought would be an "easy win" early on.

As the network writes, a three-page border security bill written by hardliner Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) sparked off a revolt among more moderate Republicans, who said they could not get on board with it.

In an interview with CNN, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) blasted Roy's border bill as a sham that had no real chance of passing or improving the situation on the southern border.

"Anyone who thinks a 3 page anti-immigration bill with 0% chance of getting signed into law is going to solve the border crisis should be buying beach front property in AZ," he said.

Gonzales and other Republicans have said that Roy's bill would be too tough and would ban legitimate asylum seekers from trying to claim refuge in the United States.

Roy, however, has said that his bill would still allow legitimate asylum seekers and called criticisms of it along those lines as "misinformation."

“I’m open to words that will clear up that which I don’t think needs to be cleared up,” Roy explained to CNN. “So long as it doesn’t change the purpose of the bill: which is to ensure that people are not being released into the United States until they’ve been processed and adjudicated as having an actual, credible fear of persecution.”