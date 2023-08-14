GOP leader so paranoid of losing majority he demands members not ride bikes and risk injury or death

Republicans in the House are so worried about their narrow majority they're warning members not to do any activities that could endanger themselves, Punchbowl's Jake Sherman said on Monday.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Republicans on a caucus conference call, "Please take care of yourselves. We do not need to lose anybody else."

He went on to explain that he saw Rep. James Comer (R-KY) biking over the weekend.

"Stay off the damn bike," Emmer said.

The House majority was already so small that Republicans have been unable to secure several pieces of legislation, including impeachment votes on President Joe Biden and others in his administration. Such legislation has been a major goal of many of the GOP leaders in the House like Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Comer.

Currently, the majority is held by a collection of Republicans that won in 2022, but won in districts that also voted for President Joe Biden in 2020. So, those members aren't sold on far-right bills like impeachment.

Among the upcoming legislation necessary is a budget bill that could result in another government shutdown.

As Emmer explained, even an injury that sends a member to the hospital could result in losing their majority.