'The base is out for blood': GOP plots vengeance campaign against J6 committee

House Republicans are threatening a vengeance campaign against the Jan. 6 Committee if they retake the majority next year.

The select committee's public hearings have drawn millions of viewers and painted a damning portrait of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss, but Republicans to set up their own committees to target President Joe Biden if House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds the gavel, reported Axios.

"The base is out for blood on subpoenas," said one House Republican aide. "A lot of it will just depend on how far McCarthy wants to go."

Republicans have signaled they intend to set up their own investigations of the Jan. 6 committee, Hunter Biden, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the White House COVID-19 response and House speaker Nancy Pelosi's handling of U.S. Capitol security during the insurrection.

"When Republicans retake the majority, we will exercise our oversight responsibilities including subpoena authority to review all transcripts and information that the committee has access to in order to identify the truth," said a senior GOP staffer on the House Administration Committee, which oversees Capitol security.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who's up for re-election in November, has blamed Pelosi for security failures on Jan. 6 and could potentially chair a Senate subcommittee to investigate those issues, but a spokesman for the House speaker dismissed those concerns as ridiculous.

"Numerous independent fact checkers have confirmed that Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination," said spokesman Drew Hammill. “The former president’s desperate lies aside, the speaker was no more in charge of the security of the U.S. Capitol that day than [Senate GOP Leader] Mitch McConnell.”