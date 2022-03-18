House votes almost unanimously to suspend normal trade relations with Russia – but these 8 Republicans voted ‘no’

"Scheduled on April Fool’s Day with no apparent sense of irony, the invite went out in late February and almost immediately, Minnesota Republicans pushed back against Vance’s selection," wrote Swift.

When the event was announced, the former spokesman for Gov. Tim Pawlenty made it clear the party had made a big mistake.

As it turns out, McClung wasn't the only GOP operative to say they weren't interested in giving a donation of any kind to see Vance speak.

“Michael Brodkorb, former deputy chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, observed that ‘numerous Republican operatives’ were ‘fuming’ about the selection of Vance as the keynote speaker, highlighting Vance’s ill-informed and callous — not to mention electorally stupid — comments about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a primary reason for their ire. Though maybe the objection is really about Vance being Vance.”

Vance is already so far right that he retweeting conspiracy theories about "camps" where sick Americans would be sent. Then he was honored with the endorsement by toxic Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Swift also remembered Vance is "under fire for investing in the platform Rumble with Peter Thiel." Rumble has become the new home for Russia's English propaganda channel, RT. He was already controversial, but after his statements about the war, his political career appears to be collapsing.

While Vance half-walked back his comments, he then appeared on Fox's Tucker Carlson and doubled down. It's clear he made a miscalculation about where the American people were on the issue, and more specifically, his own voters. A Yahoo poll and Pew survey show support for the people of Ukraine is over 70 percent. After weeks of bombs falling on civilians all over social media and U.S. news, the support for those fighting Vladimir Putin is soaring.

"Poor guy can’t catch a break," Swift closed.



