House votes almost unanimously to suspend normal trade relations with Russia – but these 8 Republicans voted ‘no’
The U.S. House of Representatives Thursday afternoon voted almost unanimously strip the "favored nation" status from Russia and suspend normal trade relations, allowing for higher tariffs to be imposed on Russian imports in response to Putin's illegal war against Ukraine.

The vote was 424-8.

Here are the eight "no" votes – all from Republicans:

Lauren Boebert (CO)

Thomas Massie (KY)

Matt Gaetz (FL)

Andy Biggs (AZ)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA)

Dan Bishop (NC)

Chip Roy (TX)

Glenn Grothman (WI)

