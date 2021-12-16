‘Unprecedented flow of global finance’ is destroying America’s suburbs: report

America's housing crisis was illustrated in a bombshell new Washington Post report on big money destroying the housing market in suburban Nashville.
"The homes on Tammy Sue Lane aren’t fancy. Modest in size and clad in vinyl siding, the houses were priced below $200,000 when most were built about 15 years ago, and for many families in suburban Nashville, they represented a first chance at homeownership," the newspaper reported. "Over the past six years, 19 of the 32 homes on Tammy Sue Lane have been purchased by a billion-dollar investment venture, part of an unprecedented flow of global finance into the American suburbs. Less than 10 years old, the company has amassed one of the nation’s largest portfolios of single-family houses, becoming the landlord for tens of thousands of families."
The report, based in part on the Pandora Papers, comes as Americans are seeing high inflation in rental housing rates.
"The venture, Progress Residential, acquires as many as 2,000 houses a month through the use of a computerized property-search algorithm and swift all-cash offers," The Post reported. "But according to previously undisclosed documents and dozens of interviews with renters and former employees, Progress Residential has been ringing up substantial profits for wealthy investors around the world while outbidding middle-class home buyers and subjecting tenants to what they allege are unfair rent hikes, shoddy maintenance and excessive fees."
The newspaper interviewed Victoria Bates, an Amazon warehouse worker who lives on Tammy Sue Lane, where homes were once purchased by a corrections officer, a housekeeper, and an electrician.
“There’s just no human decency,” Bates said.
"Behind Progress Residential is Pretium Partners, a New York-based investment firm whose business plan and investors are revealed in the Pandora Papers, a trove of offshore financial records obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and shared with The Washington Post. The plan sought to exploit the 2008 U.S. housing crash, which forced millions of homeowners into foreclosure and left a glut of cheap houses for sale. The financiers’ plan called for buying up tens of thousands of these properties at depressed prices and renting them to families who had lost their homes or, because of tightened lending practices, could no longer qualify for a mortgage," the newspaper reported.
