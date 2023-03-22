How a poker game launched Silicon Valley Bank’s four-decade ride of the tech wave — and a bad gamble 42 years later ended it all
A security guard looks out a door as customers line up at Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on March 13, 2023. - Noah Berger/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

In the early Eighties, when “High Tech” was still written with quotation marks and the region was starting to become known as The Silicon Valley, tennis buddies Bob Medearis and Bill Biggerstaff took their idea for a new bank to a poker game in Pajaro Dunes. Their wives and children would be joining them at their Monterey Bay beachfront rentals the next day, but Friday night the two men gathered their close friends, made a big dinner and explained the plan to open a bank specifically for tech companies. They would call their customers “clients” and name their business after the region’s trendy...