How a poker game launched Silicon Valley Bank’s four-decade ride of the tech wave — and a bad gamble 42 years later ended it all

Among other things, such hearings would constantly remind Americans that Trump paid money to an adult film star to cover up an affair he'd had shortly after his third wife had given birth to their son.

"If and when there is an indictment, we will be able to reconstruct all the facts of this case in a way that makes sense to the American public,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) tells Sargent.

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY), meanwhile, tells Sargent that Jordan's actions will make it easy for Democrats to argue that House Republicans are "using the official power of Congress to effectively coordinate with a criminal defendant."

Sargent adds that he finds it very difficult to imagine that Republicans will really want to burn political capital defending Trump from such an unseemly scandal.

"But do vulnerable House Republicans really want to vote on a criminal referral for law enforcement, all to defend Trump from sleazy hush-money charges?" he asks. "It’s doubtful. Doing so could yoke the House GOP ever more tightly to Trump."