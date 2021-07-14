Americans unsure about getting the vaccine did it anyway — here's what convinced them

A new survey revealed some promising numbers on those who were against the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to polling released Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a slate of Americans who said that they wanted to "wait and see" before getting the vaccine or said they wouldn't get the vaccine at all were swayed mostly by someone they love convincing them to do it," said CNN.

The survey spoke to people in January to track their opinions about the vaccine. While most of the strident anti-vaxxers hadn't changed the opinion, about 8 percent did when Kaiser called them back.

"But those who did change their minds or reached decisions after initial uncertainty often decided in favor of the vaccine," CNN explained. "Not only had 92 percent of those who'd intended to get the vaccine done so, but so had 54 percent of those who said they planned to wait and see, as well as 24 percent of those who initially had said they definitely would not get the vaccine or would get it only if required to. By contrast, only 8 percent who'd been on the fence in January said in June that they'd definitely decided against getting the shot."

It shows that those family and friends concerned about the well-being of others are having the greatest impact. So, pro-vaccine Americans have a reason to keep an open dialogue with those refusing to get vaccinated.

