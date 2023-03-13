How the 'whacked out' Colorado GOP is doing everything it can to alienate the center
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) walks to the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Colorado was once a red state, but in 2023, it has two Democratic U.S. senators (Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper) and a Democratic governor (Jared Polis). The last Republican to carry Colorado in a presidential election was George W. Bush in 2004.

In a scathing article published by The Bulwark on March 13, Never Trump conservative and former Republican strategist Tim Miller analyzes the condition of the Colorado GOP. And he argues that instead of reaching out to the center, Colorado Republicans are marginalizing themselves by moving more and more to the extreme right.

Democrats, according to Miller, have made so many advances in Colorado that it "can't even be described as a swing state anymore." And Colorado Republicans, according to the Never Trumper, have responded by pandering to "pro-Trump, anti-gay, anti-vax" extremists and QAnon conspiracy theorists.

"You would think that such a dramatic fall might lead the Republican Party poobahs to do some self-reflection on how it all went wrong," Miller observes. "Maybe brainstorm on what they can do to reinvigorate the GOP's heyday or come up with new strategies to bring back the voters who have swung so hard against them. Nah. Instead, the GOP's most wild-eyed members are determined to run things even further into the ground."

The "whacked out" Colorado GOP, Miller laments, recently chose, as its leader, State Rep. Dave Williams — a far-right pro-Trump Republican who is "so ensconced in the MAGA cult that he went to court" to have the anti-Joe Biden insult "let's go, Brandon formally added to his name."

