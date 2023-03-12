'Ratings were dropping': Fox News reverses course and allows host to report on Dominion lawsuit

Fox News management had a change of heart and allowed host Howard Kurtz to report on Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against the network.

On a broadcast weeks earlier, Kurtz revealed that he had been banned from covering Dominion's defamation allegations against the company for allegedly misleading viewers about Democrats stealing the 2020 election through voting machines.

At the time, Kurtz said he "strongly" disagreed with the decision.

But on Sunday, the host was allowed to air a four-minute report that predominantly featured the network's side of the story.

"I'm not sugarcoating the allegations in this $1.6 billion suit or the fact that Fox has taken a hit in the court of public opinion," Kurtz claimed. "Now the period under scrutiny began as Fox's ratings were dropping after the network projected that Joe Biden had won Arizona."

Kurtz suggested Fox News was worried about losing viewers who supported former President Donald Trump.

"Fox challenges that the Dominion claim of 1.6 billion in damages is inflated, given that a private equity firm bought three-quarters of the company five years ago for $38 million," Kurtz reported. "But the fact that some people in the chain of command privately dismissed the fraud claims as nuts or outlandish or insane doesn't necessarily mean Fox couldn't cover and comment on the extremely newsworthy spectacle of a president saying an election was stolen."

"That's why this case is a major test of the First Amendment," he concluded.

Watch the video report below from Fox News or at the link..