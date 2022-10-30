Fox News host knocks Trump for refusing to condemn attack on Paul Pelosi
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Howard Kurtz took a shot at former President Donald Trump after he declined to condemn a violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

"We've had all sorts of threats against members of Congress," Fox News contributor Mara Liasson told Kurtz on Sunday. "The preponderance [of attacks] in the last five years have been associated with right-wing rhetoric. But it's up to both parties to stand up and say this has gone too far."

Kurtz said he was "glad to see" that some of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's opponents had condemned the attack.

But there was one prominent name missing from the list, according to the anchor.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Questions raised about legality of Trump moving 'eye-popping' amount of cash to new PAC

"Donald Trump, for his part, did not even issue a pro forma statement on the attack on Paul Pelosi," Kurtz said.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link:

Media SmartNews Video