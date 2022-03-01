Howard Stern slams Republicans for praising 'animal' Putin — says he will never vote for party again
Howard Stern appears on David Letterman's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' (Screen cap).

On Tuesday, the Huffington Post reported that longtime radio host Howard Stern slammed the GOP in a profane rant for their praise of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin — and said he couldn't ever see himself backing anyone in the party again over it.

"Commenting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the SiriusXM radio host noted his hatred for communism and previous love for Republicans who were 'pro-capitalist, anti-communist and certainly a staunch defender of free people and free elections,'" reported Lee Moran. "But, he lamented, that love was no more. 'I voted for many Republicans. I don’t see how I’ll ever get back to that,' said Stern. 'They’ve just totally disappointed me and their support of Vladimir Putin, the praise they heap on him. Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin. This guy’s a fucking animal. I wish he was dead, like I wish Hitler was dead.'"

Stern has been a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, saying that he "despises" his own voters and wouldn't even let them stay at his hotels.

Putin has been conducting a brutal war against Ukraine, ostensibly to provide "security" for a pair of so-called "independent republics" declared in the east of the country by separatist rebels heavily sponsored by the Kremlin. Russian forces have been trying to encircle the country, and a days-long effort to seize the capital of Kyiv has forced residents to huddle in subways as bomb shelters.

