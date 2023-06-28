'Human remains' found among debris after Titanic sub implosion: reports
Titanic Sub (OceanGate)

After recovering pieces of debris from the downed submarine that sought to view Titanic wreckage and instead came to a fatal end, reports now suggest "human remains" have also been found among the ocean wreckage.

ABC News reports:

"Debris recovered from the submersible that catastrophically imploded while on a voyage to see the Titanic wreckage last week contained 'presumed human remains,' the U.S. Coast Guard said," the outlet reported. "Salvaged pieces of the Titan vessel were unloaded from the Canadian ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday morning."

Investigators are still reportedly looking into what was found to determine the truth:

"The U.S. Coast Guard said later Wednesday it has received the debris and evidence, including 'presumed human remains,' that had been recovered from the ocean floor in the incident, in which five people died," ABC reported. "The evidence will be transported to a port in the U.S. for 'further analysis and testing' by the Marine Board of Investigation, the Coast Guard said."

The news was also picked up by CNN, which cited a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

