GOP conspiracy theorists suffer blow as Justice Department concludes Hunter Biden correctly paid his taxes

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the Justice Department has concluded that Hunter Biden has properly paid his tax bill — a major blow to right-wing conspiracy theorists who were hoping the president's son would be charged with a crime.

Nonetheless, the investigation continues to proceed along other lines.

"Mr. Biden’s failure to pay all his taxes has been a focus of the ongoing Justice Department investigation," reported Katie Benner, Kenneth P. Vogel and Michael S. Schmidt. "While wiping out his liability does not preclude criminal charges against him, the payment could make it harder for prosecutors to win a conviction or a long sentence for tax-related offenses, according to tax law experts, since juries and judges tend to be more sympathetic to defendants who have paid their bills."

IN OTHER NEWS: Anderson Cooper struggles to stop laughing as Ukrainian kids he's interviewing make faces at the camera

"Mr. Biden’s taxes are just one element of the broader investigation stemming from work he did around the world," the report noted. "A Yale-educated lawyer, Hunter Biden’s professional life has intersected with his father’s public service, including working as a registered lobbyist for domestic interests and, while his father was vice president, pursuing deals and clients in Asia and Europe."

Hunter Biden has long been a focal point for Republicans who are attempting, without evidence, to find the Biden administration gave political favors to his son, the way former President Donald Trump did for his children. The conspiracy theory that Hunter Biden's business holdings in Ukraine were the basis for then-Vice President Joe Biden's attempt to oust a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor former the basis of Trump's effort to shake down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over arms deals, which led to his first impeachment.

You can read more here.