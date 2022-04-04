Secret Service shelling out $30,000 a month for Mailbu home near Hunter Biden: report

According to a report from ABC, the Secret Service is reportedly spending $30,000 a month to rent a Malibu mansion as part of their efforts to oversee the protection of President Joe Biden's son Hunter.
The report states that Biden's son is currently renting a home of his own in the posh California beachfront community where he is reportedly paying $20,000 a month.
"Hunter Biden is apparently spending his father's presidency living in luxury in Malibu -- and so is his taxpayer-funded security detail," ABC is reporting and then adding, "The agency responsible for protecting the president and his family -- among other ranking government officials -- selected the property in order to be located as close as possible to Biden's own rented mansion where he is paying about $20,000 a month according to property listings."
According to retired Secret Service supervisor Don Mihalek, having to pay the exorbitant rent " is the cost of doing business for the Secret Service."
"Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value," he explained. "This isn't new. The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially."