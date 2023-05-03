Decision on Hunter Biden charges imminent: report
Hunter Biden attends a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony honoring 17 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 7, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

Prosecutors are getting close to deciding whether they'll bring charges against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, in regards to tax- and gun-related violations, The Washington Post reported.

People familiar with the matter told the Post U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware is nearing the end of his decision-making process.

"Any decision could have a significant impact on President Biden, who just launched his reelection campaign, bringing national attention to a sensitive topic that aides often struggle to broach with the president. Republicans seeking to win back the White House have sought to tie Hunter Biden’s legal woes directly to his father," The Post's report stated.

"Attorney General Merrick Garland has told Congress that the department’s decisions in the case would not be politicized and has said he has granted Weiss — a holdover from the Trump administration — complete authority to run the investigation."

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.

SmartNews