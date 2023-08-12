'It should not change the outcome': Hunter Biden lawyer sounds off over special counsel appointment

An attorney representing Hunter Biden said Friday that the appointment of a special counsel shouldn’t materially change anything about the ongoing investigation.

Abbe Lowell during an appearance on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” said he didn’t find out about David Weiss’ appointment as special counsel until Friday morning.

Hunter Biden had a plea deal in place with prosecutors, but the arrangement fell apart late last month after a federal judge raised concerns about terms of the agreement.

“We didn't know that was going to happen,” Lowell said, adding that “given what's been happening in the case, it wasn't a surprise that there would be some announcement to see where this case and the investigation would go from here.”

But Lowell insisted that the appointment shouldn’t change anything about his client’s legal jeopardy.

“Here's what people should focus on, Kaitlan, that what happened today, as a practical matter, is not much different than what was the case yesterday, or three weeks from before,” Lowell said.

“The attorney general and Mr. Weiss have both has said for weeks, months, that he had all the authority he needed to bring any charge that was merited, at any time that was appropriate, in any place that made sense, and so the power that a special counsel has, is the power that he has had.”

Lowell said the only change in the case is Weiss’ new title.

“His powers were the same yesterday. So what's different?” Lowell said. “It doesn't make any difference to us, given what we understood to be the case. Once again, people need to understand that the attorney general and he that he, Mr. Weiss, has said for a long time, that he had all the authority that he needed to bring any charge that was appropriate in any place.

“So what does the special counsel do that he couldn't do? The answer should be nothing different as to why now or why he wanted this as of last Tuesday. That's a question you're gonna have to ask him. But from our point of view, it should not change the outcome."

He added:

“Who could say that they have been the subject of such a painstaking investigation, looking at every nook and cranny in which a conclusion was two tax misdemeanors and a diverted gun case to turn into anything else. There's been no evidence or fact that wasn't uncovered a week ago, that will be uncovered tomorrow.”

