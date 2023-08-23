Hunter Biden investigations are a growing threat to President Biden's reelection: analysis

As President Joe Biden seeks another presidential term, the Justice Department and Republicans are grinding away at investigating his son's foreign business dealings – and the suggested implications with the president keep circling.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, prosecutors have said that Hunter Biden could possibly be prosecuted under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

As the WSJ points out, there is still no solid evidence that President Biden financially benefitted from his son's business dealings or used his official power to boost them – but that doesn't mean the ongoing allegations aren't hurting him politically.

"For decades, the Biden family name has been associated with U.S. foreign policy. Interviews, emails and other communications reviewed by the Journal, some from Hunter Biden himself, suggest that cachet proved alluring to supplicants in China, Ukraine and elsewhere, who lavished millions of dollars on Hunter Biden before his father became president," according to the report.

"His friend and former partner Devon Archer testified to a House panel last month that those people saw Hunter Biden’s apparent access in Washington as a 'brand being delivered."

Receiving money from foreigners isn't a crime, but it's how Hunter Biden failed to account for his business activity that is creating problems.

"Under the now-defunct agreement Hunter Biden reached with federal prosecutors that last month broke apart, he admitted to failing to file tax returns or pay what he owed in 2017 and 2018, when he was addicted to crack cocaine. In 2021, an associate covered the younger Biden’s $1.9 million in outstanding taxes for those two years, including interest and penalties, the agreement said."

Read the full report over at the Wall Street Journal.