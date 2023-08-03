Transcript of GOP witness' 'bombshell' testimony shows Hunter Biden's calls to dad were about 'family' and 'fishing'

Witness testimony that Republicans claimed was "bombshell" evidence of President Joe Biden's involvement in a bribery scheme fail to show the president had any knowledge of the scheme, a transcript shows.

For months now, House Republicans, led by Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY), have been pursuing a theory that Biden was involved in a bribery scheme with his son Hunter to sell access and favors from the U.S. government during the Obama administration, particularly involving the Burisma energy company in Ukraine. At various points, they have also tried to claim Biden had a top prosecutor in Ukraine fired for investigating Burisma, which fact-checkers have repeatedly debunked.

This week, Republicans held a hearing with Devon Archer, a convicted tax cheat who once worked with Hunter, in the hope he would provide evidence of such a scheme – a hearing House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said would be "bombshell," though he decided to skip attending it.

In the transcript of this hearing, released on Thursday, Archer did back up the idea that Hunter was trying to benefit from his family name in his dealings with Burisma, and he agreed with questioning that "Hunter Biden was selling the illusion of access to his father," and would "take credit" for actions of his father that he had no role in.

However, Archer's testimony also failed to support the GOP narrative that President Biden was actually knowledgeable or involved in any way.

A key focus on the hearing was on phone calls the president shared with his son on a routine basis, while serving as vice president, around the time that his other son Beau died. Under questioning by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), Archer said these calls had nothing to do with business and that the elder Biden was simply a concerned father, devastated by the loss his son, checking in on his other son who was struggling with substance abuse.

"Did Joe Biden regularly check in on his son?" asked Goldman. "Every day," replied Archer. "In the context of those conversations, did you ever witness them discussing the substance of Hunter Biden's business?" Goldman continued. "No," said Archer. He went on to say that the calls were "not related to commercial business" or any of Hunter's ventures, but just about "Family, politics, you know, and geography, fishing, whatever." Asked categorically if he was aware of any wrongdoing by Joe Biden, Archer said, "no."

"The just-released transcript of the Devon Archer testimony just completely eviscerates what Comer and Jordan were saying on TV. Totally embarrassing." posted Philip Bump to Twitter/X after its release.