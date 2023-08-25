GOP leaders urged by ex-aides to ditch Hunter Biden probe: report

Several former House Republican aides with a history of bipartisanship are calling on Republican leaders to shift their focus from investigating Hunter Biden to focusing on issues more likely to resonate with voters, The Messenger reports.

Former House GOP leadership aide Maura Gillespie told the news outlet that issues such as wasteful spending, the fentanyl crisis, and promoting economic growth were more likely to land with everyday Americans.

“Those are great messaging tools. But also things that I would hope actually resonate with some voters,” Gillespie said, according to the report.

The Messenger’s Warren Rojas writes that ”The calls to rejigger how GOP investigators busy themselves once the 118th Congress returns in September comes as ultra conservatives are clamoring to hang Hunter Biden’s global business dealings around his father's neck before the 2024 election.”

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.), who represents a district Joe Biden won by double digits, is among those who are not making the president’s son their primary focus.

“Until I get presented with something different, that's my focus,” D’Esposito told Spectrum News in response to questions over the House probes.

Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-S.C) push for impeachment during a recent Fox News interview is cited as an example of where Republicans taking the Hunter Biden probe too far.

“Don’t trust us. But trust the evidence that will, I believe, come forward,” Mace said.

“I don’t want this to be seen as a tit for tat.”

