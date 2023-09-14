'So sad!' Trump complains that Hunter Biden charged with 'only crime' that doesn't implicate the president

Former President Donald Trump joined the chorus of right-wing Republicans Thursday suggesting prosecutors are protecting President Joe Biden with the charges leveled at his son.

"This, the gun charge, is the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Hunter Biden was indicted on three charges of gun crime earlier in the day, relating to a statement he made on a form when he bought a firearm. He stated that he wasn't using illegal drugs at the time of the purchase, but inadvertently admitted he had been in a book he wrote later.

Republicans, including Rep. James Comer who is the head the House Oversight Committee that has been trying to link Hunter Biden's business transactions with his father in an effort to prove bribery, have said the charges have been chosen so as not to implicate the president.

"The Democrats, with all of their horrible, very unfair, and mostly illegal Witch Hunts, have started a process that is very dangerous for our Country. They have opened the proverbial Pandora’s Box, and it is possible that the USA will never be the same again. SO SAD!!!' Trump continued.

