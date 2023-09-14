'You can't tie Joe Biden into it': James Comer fumes over Hunter Biden indictment
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) lashed out at the Justice Department on Thursday after Hunter Biden was indicted on gun-related charges.

"That's one of about a dozen crimes that Hunter Biden's committed," Comer snapped after learning of the indictments. "And ironically, that's the one crime that he committed that you cannot tie Joe Biden to."

"You wanted an indictment," Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram noted.

"You've never heard me say anything about gun charges," Comer griped. "That was an easy charge. You've heard the IRS whistleblowers testify on the Oversight Committee as to all the tax evasion crimes."

"Are you suggesting there's something nefarious there, that they're trying to keep it in that lane and keep it away from your investigation?" Pergram pressed. "That sounds like you're suggesting there's some foul play going on with how they're handling these."

Comer insisted he was "not suggesting anything."

"I'm just stating that you can't tie Joe Biden into it," he said.

