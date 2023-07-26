Hunter Biden agrees to a more limited plea deal after initial agreement collapses

A plea deal between Hunter Biden and the federal government is back on track after an initial agreement was declared null and void.

NBC's Tom Winter reported that the initial deal fell through at a hearing where Biden was expected to plead guilty to tax crimes.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika asked if Biden was under investigation for other crimes. When the prosecution said yes, Biden's team said they expected immunity.

"But as of right now, that agreement, that deal, that agreement is null and void?" the MSNBC host asked Winters.

The prosecutor told the judge that the deal no longer existed, Winters said.

Noreika urged the parties to come to an agreement and declared a 10-minute recess.

Afterward, CNN's Kara Scannelli reported that a more limited plea deal was "back on track."

"Part of the issue here was that the judge didn't understand exactly what this plea agreement was covering because it seemed to be very all-encompassing," Scannelli reported from the Delaware courthouse. "So she wanted them to really narrow down what it was that was covered under this plea agreement."

"And so the prosecutors had said that this plea agreement would cover any charges that were tax charges from 2014 to 2019, any drug use charges because Biden has admitted that he used illegal drugs and the specific firearm possession charge that was included in this deal," she added.

