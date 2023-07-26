Chaotic Hunter Biden court hearing ends with judge refusing to accept updated plea deal
Hunter Biden attends a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony honoring 17 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 7, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika refused to accept an updated plea deal between Hunter Biden and the federal government on Wednesday.

The judge's decision on Wednesday came after she first forced the prosecution to refashion the original deal to have a more limited scope.

"We now know that Judge Noreika is not going to accept the plea agreement," Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins reported from the federal courthouse in Delaware.

According to Jenkins, Noreika questioned the constitutionality of a felony diversion provision for a gun charge.

The original deal would have seen Biden pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in exchange for immunity on other charges.

