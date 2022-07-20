Feds close to indicting Hunter Biden on gun and tax fraud charges: report

The Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware is nearing a critical juncture in his decision of whether to prosecute Joe Biden's son.

"First on CNN, federal investigators are reaching a critical decision point on whether or not to charge the president's son, Hunter Biden," Jake Tapper reported. "Sources tell CNN no final decision has yet been made, but charges could include alleged tax violations and lying about buying a gun when he technically was not allowed to because of his acknowledged struggle with drug addiction."

"The case is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, who was appointed by President Trump, and President Biden did not replace that U.S. Attorney because of this investigation," Tapper added.

READ: Jan. 6 committee reveals new details about Secret Service deleting critical evidence

Tapper asked CNN's Kara Scannell to explain her latest reporting on the investigation.

"Well Jake, one factor prosecutors are confronting is the midterm elections," Scannell explained. "There are Justice Department guidelines about bringing any politically sensitive cases around an election. those guidelines include things such as taking any sort of overt steps like an indictment or executing of a search warrant, anything perceived as putting a thumb on the scale, they try to avoid that."

"Current and former Justice Department officials say that deadline is effectively 60 days before the election," she reported. "So that implies there could be a decision soon about what steps they want to take, or they could decide to wait until after the elections in November."

READ: Witness Garrett Ziegler lashes out at J6 committee in white nationalist grievance rant

Friday, Sept. 9, is the 60th day before the 2022 midterm election.

Watch below or at this link.





