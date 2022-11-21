Data from Hunter Biden's laptop is real and was not planted by Russians looking to frame the Biden family: CBS News

As Republicans take control of the House, they're gearing up to make good on their promises to investigate Hunter Biden. Now, CBS News has looked at the data of Hunter's infamous laptop that came directly from the source who said they provided it to the FBI under subpoena, and determined that it had not been doctored in any way, as some past reports have suggested.

CBS News commissioned an independent forensic review of the laptop to determine its authenticity, which found that the data obtained is indeed from Hunter Biden's laptop and is real.

In the past, questions were raised as to whether the files from the laptop were doctored or if additional files were added by operatives looking to frame the Biden family. As CBS News points out, Biden himself called the laptop controversy a "Russian plant." Twitter even barred users from sharing an October 2020 New York Post story on the laptop, saying it was "Russian disinformation."

Biden has consistently denied knowledge of his son's work or receiving any financial benefits from it, but Republicans say an email found on the laptop outlining business dealings with a Chinese energy firm is one reason why investigations are needed. Two of Hunter Biden's former business associates have told news outlets that the president's son was indeed kicking profits back to his father.

