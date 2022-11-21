'Open and shut': Former DOJ official says Trump in grave danger of indictment in Mar-a-Lago docs case

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal on Monday predicted that it would not take long for new special prosecutor Jack Smith to start handing out criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Katyal said there should be no reason to worry that Smith's appointment will significantly delay the investigation into Trump's decision to stash multiple top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"Mar-a-Lago is, in my mind, an open-and-shut investigation," he said. "You know, there's no doubt in my mind that if I did this or you did this, we'd be in jail right now. We certainly wouldn't get a special master or prosecutor or the like -- it would be a very easy case. It's not that different, it's just the identity of the person, Donald Trump, that makes it different. But at the end of the day, I expect that Donald Trump will be indicted by this special counsel."

Katyal was then asked if he thought Trump's infractions in this case really warranted a criminal indictment.

"100 percent," he replied. "This isn't like him just taking a 'love letter.' or something like that, from some foreign leader with no... national security implications, though it looks like he did take that too. But we're talking about some of the most serious, sensitive material that the United States government has, and there is no doubt in my mind, every day of every week, anyone who did that would be prosecuted."

Watch the video below or at this link.