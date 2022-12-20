Trump spreads discredited theory about Hunter Biden's laptop story: 'Would have lost millions of votes!'

Donald Trump raged and moaned about Hunter Biden's laptop after the Jan. 6 committee recommended criminal charges against him and some of his top allies.

The House select committee voted Monday to refer Trump to the Department of Justice for prosecution for his efforts to overturn his election loss, including incitement of the U.S. Capitol riot, but the former president continued to insist the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

"Files CONCLUSIVELY reveal that the FBI totally discredited damming factual information from Hunter Biden’s Laptop From Hell to top Twitter executives prior to the 2020 Presidential Election," Trump posted on his Truth Social website. “'Do not use this,' they said, 'it is Russian Disinformation.' Also spread the word to other Big Tech & Media Companies. It was not a request, but a demand. Whether they believed it or not, they had an excuse not to use it against Biden, who would have lost millions of votes and the RIGGED & STOLEN Election!"

Twitter chief executive Elon Musk issued the release of internal documents that showed employees debating whether to restrict a New York Post article about materials found on a laptop belonging to Biden's son, based on the platform's policies regarding hacked data, but journalist Matt Taibbi found no FBI involvement other than references to the bureau's general warnings against Russian disinformation.

"So, when looking at, & reviewing, my previous TRUTH about the U.S. government’s (FBI) suppression of Hunter Biden’s crazed and damming Laptop, which information, if allowed to be revealed, would have alone, without even counting the many other forms of cheating by the Democrats that took place, changed the Election Result by Millions and Millions of Votes in favor of the Republicans, and me - Why didn’t the Unselect Committee report on the Rigged and Stolen Election, THE REASON FOR THE PROTEST?" Trump posted.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who was not involved in the decision, has said he came to believe suppressing the story was a mistake, and the internal documents show Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) wrote to the platforms' chief legal officer saying the move was a departure from First Amendment ideals.