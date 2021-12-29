Fox News ‘alert’ on Ghislaine Maxwell verdict veers into tirade about Hunter Biden’s laptop

Fox News continued its fixation on a laptop allegedly owned by Hunter Biden as Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty by a jury in Manhattan federal court.
"Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five federal charges: sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy," CNN reported Wednesday. "She was acquitted on the charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts."
Over at Fox News, former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman pivoted back to the president's son.
"We have seen that the Department of Justice has become more and more," Tolman said. "And the concern many of us have is that the department's judgment is thrown based on the politics of the time or the particular target of an investigation."
"We still don't know whether charges are going to be brought in the laptop of Hunter Biden," he said.
