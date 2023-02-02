Hunter Biden's lawyers demand an investigation into Trump's allies

President Joe Biden's son has asked federal investigators to look into how allies of Donald Trump came into possession of personal data that was used against his father during the campaign.
NBC News reported Wednesday that Biden's lawyer have sent letters to the Justice Department National Security Division asking for a probe into "individuals for whom there is considerable reason to believe violated various federal laws in accessing, copying, manipulating, and/or disseminating Mr. Biden’s personal computer data."
It includes Rudy Giuliani, who was serving as Trump's lawyer at the time. A similar letter was sent to Delaware's attorney general citing the violation of "various Delaware laws."
Information from the laptop has raised questions about Biden's finances which have come under investigation over the years. The contents have also contained a number of nude photos that have been distributed by Biden foes, which fall under anti-revenge porn laws.
Trump has used the Biden's only living son to try and tear down the president using mocking campaigns like "Where's Hunter?" A person familiar with the younger Biden said that he's finished being nice.
"This marks a new approach by Hunter Biden and his team. He is not going to sit quietly by as questionable characters continue to violate his rights and media organizations peddling lies try to defame him,” the person told NBC News.
The laptop was taken to a repair shop in Delaware where the shop owner then gave it to political allies of Trump claiming that Biden "abandoned it."
“Mr. Mac Isaac chose to work with President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to weaponize Mr. Biden’s personal computer data against his father, Joseph R. Biden, by unlawfully causing the provision of Mr. Biden’s personal data to the New York Post,” the letter says.
Mac is accused of “theft of computer services” and Giuliani and his allies of “possession of stolen property.”