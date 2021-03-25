Secret Service intervened after Hunter Biden’s gun went missing: report

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) unfavorably compared gun purchases to voting by mail, and she was hit with another round of mockery. The gun-loving Colorado Republican is routinely dunked on by other Twitter users, and she drew a similar response for suggesting that buying a gun should be easier than voting in the wake of a mass shooting in her home state left 10 people dead.

<p>"Liberals keep saying it's easier to buy a gun than it is to vote," Boebert tweeted, "but I don't seem to remember when the government sent me an AR-15 in the mail."</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Liberals keep saying it's easier to buy a gun than it is to vote, but I don't seem to remember when the government sent me an AR-15 in the mail.<br/>— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) <a href="https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1374811584233607174?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p>Other social media users were appalled by her comparison.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Gee the people who perished due to your gun worship haven't even been buried yet, but there you are fixating on guns again. <br/><br/>Show some respect, have a sense of decency and empathy for what these people are going through.<br/><br/>But you can't right? Because it's always about YOU.<br/>— Teddy Roosevelt's Mustache (@mustache_teddy) <a href="https://twitter.com/mustache_teddy/status/1374815939280187392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">There are no restrictions on me walking into a Virginia gun show, and buying an AR-15 and ammo, same day. To register to vote, I have to fill out forms, provide identification/proof of citizenship, etc. States only send ballots to registered voters at their registration address<br/>— Formerly MTfromCC (@TMtfromcc) <a href="https://twitter.com/TMtfromcc/status/1374816085023850497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">That's her seventh pro-gun post in less than 24 hrs. She's enabling the murderers.<br/>— Geal Faol (@GealFaol) <a href="https://twitter.com/GealFaol/status/1374828393355689987?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">I came here to mock your intelligence; then I read your post again and saw that you were doing a fine job of that yourself 🙄<br/>— 𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕚'𝕤 𝕋𝕨𝕠 ℂ𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕤 (@JonnisTwoCents) <a href="https://twitter.com/JonnisTwoCents/status/1374811936890646528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">This Onion tweet is hilarious!<br/><br/>Thank goodness "Lauren Boebert" isn't a real person. Because nobody could be that stupid, right?<br/><br/>Wait. What?<br/>— Ann Lewis Hamilton (@AnnLHamilton) <a href="https://twitter.com/AnnLHamilton/status/1374840551732781057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">You're REALLY bad at this.<br/><br/>But, using your logic: I don't remember the last time a vote shot me while I was at the grocery store.<br/>— Seditionists belong in prison, ALL OF THEM (@RogerRwyatt365) <a href="https://twitter.com/RogerRwyatt365/status/1374834462320685057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">So you admit you voted by mail??? I though that was dangerous and insecure. Surely you aren't a hypocrite who votes by mail but tries to prevent others from doing so. Oh wait, that's exactly who you are.<br/>— Jason Robinson (@chop1125) <a href="https://twitter.com/chop1125/status/1374812007111798785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">One thing that is universally true about Republicans, they don't know how to use Google. Look at all those AR-15s you can buy online and get in the mail. <a href="https://t.co/JCoh1ci9Dy">pic.twitter.com/JCoh1ci9Dy</a><br/>— Resistance Rages On (@ResistanceRages) <a href="https://twitter.com/ResistanceRages/status/1374846105087844353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">You can actually buy gun parts in the mail and assemble them but hey, why let reality get in the way of lib owning?<br/>— Reese(Marquis de Lafayette) (@JackJackington) <a href="https://twitter.com/JackJackington/status/1374856084876320773?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Every time I think "she can't be that dumb" you come out and say something like this. <br/><br/>You can't vote on the same day you register in GA - but you can get a gun. <br/><br/>Now that I think about it, the GA and CO shooters both purchased theirs gun within days of the murders. <br/><br/>Hmmmm.<br/>— Ryan Shead (He/Him) (@RyanShead) <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanShead/status/1374962659485872128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Get back to me when you have the statistics on deaths caused by mail-in ballots.<br/>— NotafanofTrump 🌊 (@ducksinmypool) <a href="https://twitter.com/ducksinmypool/status/1374843618779750402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">And I don't remember anyone complaining they had to drive 3 hours and THEN stand in line for 12 hours to buy an AR-15 so looks like you're wrong again.<br/>— No unity without accountability (@TheTruePooka) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTruePooka/status/1374819837097218053?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div>