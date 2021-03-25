Secret Service intervened after Hunter Biden’s gun went missing: report
Hunter Biden and his sister-in-law were involved in a strange incident more than two years ago involving a missing gun -- and the Secret Service stepped in.

President Joe Biden's younger son began a relationship with Hallie Biden after his brother Beau died, and she took a gun that belonged to him in October 2018 and threw it into a public trash can behind a grocery store -- and then returned later and found the weapon gone, reported Politico.

Delaware police begin an investigation, and two sources confirmed that Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter Biden had bought the weapon and asked to take the paperwork involved in the transaction.

The gun store owner refused to hand over the paperwork because he suspected Secret Service agents wanted to hide Hunter Biden's ownership of the missing weapon in case it would be involved in a crime, but the businessman later gave the papers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The Secret Service told Politico the agency had no record of its agents being involved in the incident, and Joe Biden -- who was not under protection at the time -- said through a spokesperson that he was not aware of the agency's involvement.