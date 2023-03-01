Man who threatened mass shooting against Black people left a grisly object in Las Vegas hotel freezer

A Nevada man who allegedly accelerated his car towards a Black family in what police say was a racially motivated incident is now facing new charges in relation to a threat to kill Black people in a mass shooting, 8NewsNow reported.

Las Vegas police responded to a July 9 stabbing where witnesses say they saw Hunter Holman, 27, driving a car on Harmon Avenue and yelling “racial slurs to a group of Black people” that were walking on the sidewalk near the Las Vegas Strip. Police arrested Holman on charges of assault with the use of a deadly weapon motivated by bias or hatred towards a victim, and child abuse or neglect.

Last week, authorities in Arkansas reported that Holman allegedly threatened Black people with an AR-15 at a fitness center in Little Rock. Investigators now say Holman has made several racially motivated threats in Las Vegas since at least last summer.

In one incident from last month, a Las Vegas hotel employee said Homan left a goat head in the freezer with an “extensive collection of knives,” police said. The employee also said Holman “invited [the employee] to join his group, stating he is the king of the KKK.”

“Based on Holman’s course of conduct, it is apparent he displayed hate/bias toward people of color, specifically Black subjects, and has demonstrated the ability to carry violence against them demonstrated by his attack in July 2022,” detectives wrote in the documents.

Holman faces two new charges of hate/bias crime. He paid a surety bond and was released from custody.

