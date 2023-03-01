Furious Ted Cruz shouts at Merrick Garland as he erupts over Kavanaugh protests

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) began shouting at Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday during a Senate Oversight hearing. Among the things Cruz was angry about was that the Department of Justice was not in the process of prosecuting protesters who went to Brett Kavanaugh's home and posted information about the Supreme Court justice's location.

"As you know, those threats finally materialized with Nicholas Russki, a 26-year-old man from California who traveled across the country, was arrested outside the home of Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh, armed with a handgun, a knife, and burglary tools," said Cruz. "He said that he came there to kill Justice Kavanaugh because he was enraged by the leaked opinion. Now of course you are prosecuting that individual for attempted murder. But did you bring even a single case to enforce this law, or did the Department of Justice decided this law doesn't apply it if it is harassing justices' opinions that we don't like?"

"When the Dobb's draft was leaked, I did something no attorney general in the history of the department had ever done before," said Garland. "For the first time in history, I ordered United States Marshals 24/7, to defend every residence of every justice —"

Cruz interrupted: "General Garland, as a judge, you are familiar with asking counsel to answer a question."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Bullying worked': Experts blast FBI after bombshell report reveals agents were 'afraid' to raid Mar-a-Lago

"I am answering," said Garland.

"Has the Department of Justice enforced this statute? Have you brought a single case against any of the protesters threatening the justices under 18 USC section 1807? Have you brought even one?" asked Cruz.

"You asked me whether I sat on my hands. Quite the opposite. I sent 70 U.S. Marshals to defend --" Garland began to say before being cut off by Cruz again.

"Let me try again: has the Department of Justice brought even a single case under the statute? It is a yes or no check. It's not bringing a speech about the other things you did," ranted Cruz.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Greene spokesman hits CNN fact checker with foul-mouthed tirade

"The job of the United States Marshals is to defend the lives —" Garland said before being cut off, noting that the Marshals are the ones tasked with defending the Supreme Court Justices.

"The answer is no?" Cruz shouted.

"—to defend the lives of the justices. That is their number one priority," Garland continued.

"Why are you unwilling to say no? The answer is no! You know it's no! Everyone in this hearing room knows that it is no! You are not willing to answer this question! Have you brought a case under the statute?" Cruz asked again.

Garland said that the Marshals make the determination on whether to make arrests on scene.

Cruz ranted that the Marshals don't determine whether to prosecute. Garland asked if he could answer the question as Cruz yelled at him.

"No, you cannot. You have refused to answer questions," shouted Cruz.

"I have —" Garland began to say. "The attorney general does not decide whether —"

"How did you choose not to enforce —" Cruz spoke over Garland, who again explained the Marshals on the scene made the decision, which Cruz disagreed with. Cruz said that the Marshals don't make the decision about prosecutions.

See Cruz's rants below or at the link here.