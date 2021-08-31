‘Don’t you dare’: USA TODAY trashed by meteorologists for questioning their Hurricane Ida forecasts

USA TODAY faced backlash from meteorologists for a social media post on their Hurricane Ida forecasts.

"Did Ida's more-rapid-than-expected-growth catch meteorologists off guard?" USA TODAY tweeted.

Meteorologist David Wolter said there was an easy answer to the question.

He wasn't the only meteorologist to weigh in on the subject.

"Don't you dare," meteorologist Katie Mickolauo replied.

"The answer is no. You know that. Meteorologists know that. But many in the public don't. A title like this makes them think that it did," she explained. "It. Did. Not."

Meteorologist Robert Johnson summed up his feelings with a single word.

"What a stupid headline. The NHC stuck their neck out there with a Cat 4 forecast well ahead of time. They have learned from recent rapid intensifying storms, which are more common nowadays," meteorologist Tim Buckley replied.



"I'll take bad newspaper headlines for $400," meteorologist Paul Dellegatto replied.

Meteorologist Brad Maushart was glad to see the newspaper updated their headline.

"Good headline change... but the tweet is forever," he wrote.



