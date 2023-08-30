Webcam footage shows Gulf Coast town entirely underwater as Hurricane Idalia barrels ahead

Webcam footage taken on Wednesday morning shows the town of Steinhatchee, Florida entirely underwater as Hurricane Idalia barrels toward landfall.

Miami Herald reporter Joey Flechas reports on Twitter that a webcam broadcasting from the Steinhatchee Marina shows waters completely overrunning the town.

A resident of the town also sent Flechas a text message reacting to the footage: "Steinhatchee is underwater right now … heartbroken."

Hurricane Idalia overnight strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane as it approached the Gulf Coast, which means it is delivering sustained winds of between 130 and 156 miles per hour.

The storm weakened slightly as it first made direct contact with the coast, although it is still delivering sustained winds of 125 miles per hour.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned residents about the dangers of the storm during a news conference.

"That level of storm surge is life threatening," the Florida governor explained. "There will be impacts far behind the eye wall, and those will extend to places like Tallahassee."

See some footage from the webcam below or at this link.



