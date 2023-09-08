Massive hurricane Lee's path updated as latest forecast reports 155 mph winds

Hurricane Lee continued to churn through the Caribbean Friday as forecasters nervously watched as it neared islands and headed towards the mainland U.S.

The National Hurricane Center's updated forecast, released at 11 a.m., said the massive storm was now a category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds, weaker than it was earlier Friday but with fluctuations in its power expected over the next few days.

"It is way too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada or Bermuda late next week," the forecast said.

More immediately, the storm's path is expected to take it north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, hopefully avoiding a direct hit.

Most of the East Coast of the U.S. is expected to be hit by "dangerous surf and rip currents" starting Sunday, the NHC said.

Several predictors of the hurricane show it slowing over the next few days and veering north, traveling parallel to the East Coast but not hitting it, though the NHC said it was too early to say that with any certainty.