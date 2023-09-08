Trump goes off the rails in attack on the 'fascist monsters' who convicted 'the great Peter Navarro'
President Donald Trump speaks at the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca, Pennsylvania on August 13, 2019. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

On Thursday, former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro joined a very long list consisting of hundreds of people who have been convicted of crimes due to their loyalty to the one-time host of "Celebrity Apprentice."

Reacting to this news, former President Donald Trump on Friday posted an angry, incoherent rant on his Truth Social account that accused the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots of framing his political ally.

"I can’t believe that these Fascist Monsters have so viciously gone after the great Peter Navarro for defying the totally partisan January 6th Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs, who refused to go after Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and the reasons she and the Mayor of D.C. REJECTED 10,000 soldiers, which would have easily stopped any future security problem," Trump wrote. "His testimony wouldn’t have mattered, anyway, because the 'Committee' QUICKLY and ILLEGALLY DELETED & DESTROYED ALL EVIDENCE & FINDINGS!"

Trump's post is filled with factual inaccuracies, as Nancy Pelosi never blocked any National Guard troops from going to the Capitol on January 6th and all of the Jan. 6 Committee's evidence and interview transcripts can be found on its website.

What's more, Trump's assertion that Navarro "defied" the committee is in itself incriminating given that it is illegal to defy a lawful subpoena from the United States Congress.

