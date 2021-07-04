Ana Navarro said she 'rolled her eyes' at 'hypocritical' Republicans celebrating America after trying to destroy it

Republican lawmakers flocked to Twitter and Facebook Sunday to celebrate America with their flag-waving memes and quotes from founding fathers. It was all enough to make Republican consultant Ana Navarro roll her eyes, she told CNN's Jim Acosta.

"You know, I think [Republicans] have chosen to put all their steaks and all their eggs in the basket of Trump," said Navarro, referring to the former president. "Worship at the altar of Trump. You know, it's so hypocritical and so unseemly and unstatesmanlike. I was really trying not to have my eyes roll to the back of my head as I read posts from some of these same GOP elected officials who voted against the bipartisan commission threatening our democracy. An insurrection against the peaceful transfer of power, which is such a key part of our Constitution and our government and our democracy."

She said that instead, these same Republicans are"wrapping themselves in flags, putting up pictures of the statue of liberty and wishing everybody a happy Fourth of July," while refusing to support the basic fundamentals of the United States.

"If you want to stand up for what this country stands for, stand up for democracy," she said. "And denounce what happened on Jan. 6. Don't go to the border and even avoid a vote. I can't think of anything more cowardly and hypocritical than what happened this week."

Navarro joined conservative Alice Stewart, who said that she wants Republicans talking about how red states are doing better post-pandemic with employment and their economy. While early data showed that things were going well in those states, new data from the job site Indeed shows that that is no longer the case.

