'Distorted reality': WaPo reporters describe Trump's exile at Mar-A-Lago -- where his lies draw nightly ovations

A pair of Washington Post reporters trekked to Mar-A-Lago for an interview with Donald Trump and found the ex-president living in a "distorted reality."

Reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, out Tuesday with the new book, "I Alone Can Fix It," sat for a lengthy interview with the twice-impeached one-term president, who regaled them with lies, boasts and denunciations before doddering off for his nightly dose of adulation from club members and guests.

"It's hard to get inside the head of Donald Trump, but he repeats the lies again and again so often that they might be true in his mind," Leonnig told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "When you're down there talking to him, there's a distorted reality he's presenting, not only to us, but the dozens of guests that come to Mar-A-Lago every night for dinner and give him a standing ovation at sunset, and then you leave Mar-A-Lago and you realize what's happening in the world the reality is so different from what he's trying to tell his supporters."

"So many Americans still continue to believe what Donald Trump is telling them," she added, "and in our book we interviewed more than 140 senior officials in the government, advisers to the former president, witnesses to these events and again and again they told us about how concerned and alarmed they were by what the president was doing and saying in office, especially in those final weeks after the election and before Joe Biden's inauguration."



