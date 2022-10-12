'Very disturbed': Youth pastor facing backlash for passing out sexually suggestive stickers to minors

A student pastor in South Carolina has been placed on leave after he passed out a sticker to minors that read, "I love hot youth pastors," The Christian Post reports.

In a statement, Fairview Baptist Church said that the student pastor, Cory Wall, acknowledged he made a “poor decision” and they are treating the situation “very seriously.”

“Cory has been placed on administrative leave and will not be involved in student leadership responsibilities while this situation is being investigated. There will be a thorough and comprehensive investigation,” the statement continued. “We take this matter very seriously and want to be proactive as we move forward. Our main goal is to always make our campus a safe place for anyone who attends.”

The stickers gained attention after Emily Petrini posted an image to Twitter, who said the sticker was sent to her by a friend who got it from a local mom group.

“The youth pastor gave my younger sister (14 years old) and other students, this sticker during Midweek last night. He is 35 years old... This made her very uncomfortable," the post in the mom group reportedly read.

In an email to Fairview Baptist Lead Pastor Eddie Leopard, sexual abuse survivor advocate Amy Smith alleged that Wall discussed his porn addiction with the students and is “displaying grooming behaviors.”

“I’m very disturbed about the inappropriate behavior of your youth pastor Cory Wall. Your email to church members excusing his behavior is also very disturbing," Smith said. "His discussion of his porn addiction with kids is very concerning, in addition to his decision to pass out those offensive stickers. He’s displaying grooming behaviors. I think kids very likely are at risk of sexual abuse in your church. Please do the right thing and remove him from his position immediately.”

In an email to the woman who shared the sticker in the mom group. Wall claimed his "intentions were pure."

"...the last thing I wanted to do was to make you, your sister, or anyone else in attendance feel uncomfortable,” Wall allegedly wrote. “The sticker was meant to poke fun of the ‘I Love Hot Mom’ culture. In hindsight, the joke was of very poor taste and a mistake on my part. I do apologize for their distribution.”