'I will continue to defend him': Marjorie Taylor Greene's texts prove her efforts to help overturn the 2020 election

When Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia debated Marcus Flowers, her Democratic challenger in the 2022 midterms, on October 16, he lambasted her for encouraging the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6th. Greene angrily responded that it was unfair to blame her for that attack in any way.

Watch the clip from the debate below:

In an article written by journalist/author Hunter Walker and published on SubStack following that debate demonstrates that Greene promoted the Big Lie after the 2020 election and encouraged MAGA efforts to overturn the election results.



Greene, during the debate, told Flowers, “You cannot accuse me of insurrection. I was a victim of the January 6 riot just as much as any other member of Congress. That was the third day I had on the job. I had nothing to do with what happened there that day, and I will not have you accuse me of that. That is wrong of you to do. You’re lying about me, and you will not defame my character in that manner.”

But text messages that Greene sent to former White House Chief of Starr Mark Meadows before January 6, 2021, according to Walker, “indicate” that she “was involved in organizing the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election at the U.S.”

Walker has had a lot to say about the January 6, 2021 insurrection. He wrote the new book, “The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation into January 6th,” with former Rep. Denver Riggleman — a conservative/libertarian who served in the U.S. House of Representatives via Virginia before losing a GOP primary and has been vehemently critical of the MAGA movement.

In one of her pre-January 6, 2021 messages to Meadows, according to Walker, Greene wrote, “Good morning Mark, I’m here in DC. We have to get organized for the 6th. I would like to meet with Rudy Giuliani again. We didn’t get to speak with him long. Also anyone who can help…. We are getting a lot of members on board. And we need to lay out the best case for each state.”

In another text, Greene told Meadows, “Last night Sen (Lindsey) Graham told me that if I found 100 names of dead voters in GA that he would object. I have 100 dead voters names!!.... Tell President Trump!”

After the insurrectionists attacked the Capitol, Walker reports, Greene promoted the bogus conspiracy theory that they were members of Antifa.

“Mark we don’t think these attackers are our people,” Greene told Meadows. “We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters.”

On January 7, 2021, Greene told Meadows, “Yesterday was a terrible day. We tried everything we could in our objection to the 6 states. I’m sorry nothing worked. I don’t think that President Trump caused the attack on the Capitol. It’s not his fault. Antifa was mixed in the crowed and instigated it, and sadly people followed. But when people try everything and no one listens and nothing works, I guess they think they have no other choice.”

Greene continued, “Absolutely no excuse and I fully denounce all of it, but after shut downs all year and a stolen election, people are saying that they have no other choice. I defended Trump last night on Newsmax. He has been the greatest President. I will continue to defend him.”