Rudy Giuliani cites paperwork error for not coughing up ex-wife's divorce payments

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says that paperwork is the reason the has not paid ex-wife Judith Giuliani tens of thousands of dollars.
"Facing mounting legal woes, former President Donald Trump’s adviser Rudy Giuliani said he won’t back down in court — no matter what his ex-wife says," the NY Daily News reported. "Giuliani said she would have gotten the money already — if she had sent him the proper paperwork."
Giuliani, who is also facing legal issues in Georgia and Washington, DC, told the tabloid that the issue never should've ended up in court.
“It’s literally about three or four payments that amount to $45,000, which I will obviously pay,” Giuliani claimed.
“There was no reason for this because I would have paid them had she sent me a correct complaint," the former attorney argued. “The only thing I can tell you is that, it’s not much of an excuse, but I’m being sued in 10 different cases."
"I did nothing wrong in Georgia," Giuliani argued. "Did nothing wrong anywhere."
In 2019, The New York Times reported on how the public found out about the couple's relationship.
"On a spring afternoon in 2000, Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani used a news conference in Bryant Park to drop a personal bombshell: He was separating from his wife. That was news not just to New York City but also to Donna Hanover, the woman he was married to at the time," the newspaper reported. "There was more. Mr. Giuliani, then a United States Senate candidate, casually mentioned that Judith Nathan, a woman whom he had just described as a 'very good friend,' was someone whom he would now turn to, 'more now than maybe I did before.'”
"Mr. Giuliani would become a global brand, a Republican presidential candidate, and, most recently, the president’s personal lawyer, using his worldwide speaking engagements to amass millions of dollars, six homes and 11 country-club memberships for the high-flying couple," the newspaper explained. "Were their relationship to ever end, it could do so only in operatic fashion. And so it has."
