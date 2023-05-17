‘I’d be jumping on this’: Former U.S. attorney calls for DOJ probe into claim Giuliani offered to sell $2 million pardons

Law professor and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation into allegations former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani offered to sell pardons from then-President Donald Trump.

A wide-ranging lawsuit was filed in New York State Court Monday by Noelle Dunphy, a woman who "said that after Giuliani hired her in January 2019 he sexually assaulted and harassed her, refused to pay her wages and often made 'sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks,' adding that she had recordings of numerous interactions with him," NBC News reported.

"Dunphy alleged in her suit that Giuliani talked about presidential pardons," NBC adds. "She said Giuliani claimed to have 'immunity' and told 'her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split.' The lawsuit did not suggest any pardons were sold."

Tuesday evening, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace laid out the case for Joyce Vance.

"Joyce, do we know that? I mean, Rudy's charging $2 million? Jared takes it over in a way and I always think that when I hear that Don McGahn or General Kelly or Rod Rosenstein, you know are in a in a fit – You know how bad was it? It was so bad that these guys who sat there through child separations, who, good people on both sides, who grabbed him in the bleep, it was so bad that even those people were distraught."

"How do we know that that Jared didn't, didn't run afoul of any laws? We know that money was being peddled by Rudy. We know that Jared was in charge of it, and we know that it was a process that even by Trump's standards, offended the Chief of Staff, the White House counsel and the deputy attorney general."

Vance replied, "This is not difficult to investigate," because,"there is a finite universe of people that the FBI would need to talk to."

She says the five-year statute of limitations has not passed, and if she were still at DOJ, "I'd be jumping on this one now."

"One of the things that strikes me as very interesting about this complaint here," Vance continues, is "it's a civil complaint."

"We don't know much about these allegations yet, but one thing that we do know is that this is a verified complaint and the plaintiff signs that she verifies it, she notarizes it, she subjects herself to the penalty of perjury if anything that she says turns out to be a lie."

"And so in this complaint, she doesn't say that she's familiar with any pardons that were actually issued, where Giuliani obtained payment. She simply makes the allegation that he approached her and this is consistent with what she lays out as their business arrangement, that part of her job is to bring him business opportunities. And he, in essence, is making her aware that this is one line of opportunity that they can pursue."

"If I was in Main Justice or in a U.S. Attorney's Office with jurisdiction, I'd be jumping on this one now. There's an obligation to the American people to make sure that nothing corrupt happened based on this compilation of allegations."

Watch below or at this link.