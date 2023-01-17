Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger repeatedly messaged victim on Instagram weeks before slayings: report

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November sent one of the victims more than one message on Instagram two weeks before the slayings, People Magazine reports.

Investigators say an account belonging to Bryan Kohberger sent several messages to one of the female victims. When she didn't respond, he sent several more messages to her.

"Basically, it was just him saying, 'Hey, how are you?' But he did it again and again," a source speaking to People said.

Kohberger a 28-year-old graduate student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested more than a month later. He has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

"Authorities remain tight-lipped about the alleged motive in the attack. They have not publicly discussed the relationship between Kohberger and the victims. Kohberger's now-deleted Instagram account — which was viewed by PEOPLE before it was removed — followed the accounts of Mogen, Gonclaves and Kernodle, but there was no public interaction," People's report stated.

Read the full report over at People Magazine.