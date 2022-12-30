'Just the tip of the iceberg': Police expert explains how physical evidence can nail Idaho killer

On CNN Steve Moore described how the suspect in the University of Idaho murders could be brought down by new physical evidence now that he is in custody.

The suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, was arrested earlier this morning in Pennsylvania and is now awaiting an extradition hearing next week. As of press time, police have not released a possible motive or connection to the victims, and police are limited by state law from discussing certain details about the case before he is brought before a judge, although one detail revealed about him is that he studied criminology at a nearby university.

"This suspect's DNA, as we now know, matched with DNA recovered at the scene. But police say they're still searching for the murder weapon," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "How critical is that type of forensic evidence?"

"You would really like to have it, obviously, but I don't think it's critical at all to convict on this one," said Moore. "And from the beginning, we all knew that this was going to be solved not by people necessarily saying, well, this person saw this person in a video. This was going to be solved by crime scene forensic evidence."

"The DNA, I think, if true, is just the tip of the iceberg," continued Moore. "I think what you're going to find here is that if somebody resisted, if they came in physical contact, there's going to be transfer. There could be his skin cells underneath the fingernails of the victims. That is more than presence in the room. And so I ... suspect they've got enough to take him down on this."

"The big issue right now is always going to be the motive, and when the police asked the public for something, it's because they're still searching," added Moore. "They don't have the motive nailed down here, and that's not surprising to me because what we're looking for in a motive, usually, is, oh, he knew that person or he was angry with that person, or he was a stalker or whatever. I think you're going to find something deeper and darker about this than any kind of logical motive. And it kind of squeaked out a little bit in the press conference when ... Chief Fry said we're going to get more information on his personality, on his habits, and give it to professionals. Well, all the law enforcement people in that room were professionals. He had to mean someone more like a profiler."

Watch the segment below or at this link.