Ilhan Omar booted from Foreign Affairs Committee

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar has been booted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a move she said was motivated by racism and revenge.

Thursday’s vote came after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spent much of the week wrangling members of his party who initially opposed her removal.

In 2021, Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) were removed from committees for incendiary comments and apparent support of violence against Democrats. Both regained seats under McCarthy this year.

Many have suggested Omar’s removal was in revenge for their ousting.

Omar told CNN on Sunday that the effort to remove her “is about revenge” and “appeasing the former president.”

She said it was “motivated by the fact that many of these members don’t believe a Muslim, a refugee, an African should even be in Congress, let alone have the opportunity to serve on the foreign affairs committee.”

In a statement, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus blasted Republicans.

“Before voting to create a single job, before voting to lower costs by one penny, House Republicans are prioritizing political vendettas and catering to the most extreme elements of their party," said Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA).

"Congresswoman Omar deserves to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She has the background and breadth of experience to be an important voice for her constituents and communities across the country. The vote today is yet another payoff in the corrupt bargain Speaker McCarthy struck to win the votes of the MAGA Republicans who now control the People’s House. Make no mistake, these same people are demanding cuts to Social Security and Medicare and Speaker McCarthy is going to have to deliver for them, just as he did today.“