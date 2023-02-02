Ilhan Omar expected to lose committee after holdout Nancy Mace agrees to vote with McCarthy
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is one step closer to being removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) changed her position and agreed to vote for the measure.

After a short meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Mace said she would vote to remove Omar because she received a "commitment" that future members would be referred to the House Ethics Committee for punishment.

Republicans have accused Omar of anti-Semitism.

"I will be a yes because I received this commitment," Mace told reporters.

2020 Election Religion & Politics SmartNews