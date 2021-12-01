'You will not live much longer': Ilhan Omar plays threatening voicemail she received in wake of call with Boebert

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Tuesday played a threatening voicemail that she received from an apparent supporter of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), whom she has been feuding with for the last several days.

At a press event, Omar again condemned Boebert for likening her to a suicide bomber, and then played audio of the voicemail that she received shortly after her ill-fated call with Boebert earlier this week.

"I would love the opportunity to take you off the face of the f*cking Earth, you Muslim piece of sh*t jihadist," the caller said. "We know what you are, you're a f*cking traitor. You will not live much longer, I can almost guarantee you that."

Last week, unearthed video showed Boebert likening Omar to a suicide bomber in front of cheering supporters, while also labeling Omar as a member of the "jihad squad."

Tensions in Congress have been running high all year, starting with the January 6th riots by Trump supporters at the United States Capitol and continuing through to Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) earlier this month posting a cartoon on social media that depicted him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-MN).

Watch the video below.





